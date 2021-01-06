By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Multi-talented and award-winning iconic Nollywood screen diva, Funke Akindele-Bello, visited Lagos’ first baby of the year 2021.

Nollywood’s finest on the 1st of January 2020, performed her first official duty as Molfix brand ambassador by visiting the first baby of the year at the St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos Island.

Akindele during the visit congratulated the parents on the birth of their daughter and said, “2020 has been a harrowing year and trying year and we are happy to welcome this baby into what will be a better year.”

See pictures from the hospital visit below.