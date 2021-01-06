First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has appointed Yemisi Edun as acting managing Director, following the stepping aside of the incumbent Adam Nuru.

Nuru is under investigation over allegations that he impregnated twice a female staff of the bank, Moyo Thomas, who was married to Tunde Thomas.

Moyo had two children, believed to have been fathered by Nuru, and the husband who to know this fell into depression and died last December.

Edun’s appointment is still subject to regulatory approvals.

It is unclear if her appointment means Adamu Nuru will no longer return as MD/CEO of the bank.

Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife now OAU and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a CFA® Charter holder.

She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, with main focus in Corporate Finance activities.

She was also involved in audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions.

She joined FCMB in 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.