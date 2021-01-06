Winners from the 2020 Future Africa Leaders Awards are the latest to benefit from President of Loveworld Incorporated, the Christ Embassy Ministry, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s generosity who has not slowed down in his quest for youth excellence across Africa.

The organisers of the Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA 2020) on 5th of January, 2021 held a press conference to unveil the 2020 star prize Award winner and nine other nominees that made the Top ten.

The 8th Edition continues to recognize the commitment of young leaders to the progress and development of the continent as 30 individuals from 20 African countries have been nominated for the highly-coveted global recognition awards.

On the 31st of December 2020, the Top ten were shortlisted during night service at the LOVE WORLD CRUSADE GROUND, ASEESE (LCG) out of the Top 30 nominees that made it to the finals following different criteria considered picking the best from over 15millions of young Africans that applied.

Rev. Chris Oyakhilome who happens to be the founder and motivator of The Future Africa Leaders Foundation has blessed the Star Award Winner with a token of $25,000 and $10,000 each for other nominees in order to encourage them to do more

The 22-year-old cameroonian, Gwei Michael Wawa bagged the Star Award with a sum of $25,000 as Christian Majeed Kwesi (Ghana), Elsa Cethia Milandou (Congo Brazzaville), Mary Mukeba Julius (Sout Sudan), Victor Emeka Mba (Nigeria), Tebogo Moroe (South Africa), Michelle Mumba (Zambia), Avante Susan Mafusire (Zimbabwe), Aicha Elhaj Mahamat (Chad), Mayamiko Banda (Malawi) bagged $10,000 each.

Meanwhile, the award is open to people with an age range of 16 and 23, you have to be a registered applicant of the Leadership Initiative Award via the Future Leaders Foundation Website.

Also, the Leadership Initiative Award is designed to form a community of likes minds has the platform has produced 81 winners.

Some of the winners focus on Gender-based, Education, Agriculture, Entrepreneurship Skills, and other sectors that can improve the Africa problem and the continent as a whole.

At the event, youths across African countries have been encouraged to utilize their skills and talents towards national growth and actualisation of the continent’s goal of sustainable development.