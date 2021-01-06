By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the death of Folake Aremu, a veteran actress, popularly known as Orisabunmi, as the end of a glorious era in the theatre industry.

AbdulRazaq stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

“The governor joins the rest of the country, especially Kwara people, to mourn the death of the great Orisabunmi, who was one of the prides of the state on the continental artistic stage.

”He recalls her exploits in the 1980s through early 2000s when she beautifully depicted the great African subculture in the Yoruba movie industry.

”Her pacifist roles and the bravery she exuded in most of her appearances were quite legendary and will be sorely missed,” the statement quoted AbdulRazaq as saying.

He described Orisabunmi as one of the ‘last men standing’ in the tradition she represented in Nollywood.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased and the entire Nollywood community, the governor prayed to God to console her family and forgive her shortcomings.