Music mogul Dr. Dre, with real name Andre Young, is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as he suffered an apparent brain aneurysm on Monday.

According to reports, the rapper and producer was rushed by ambulance to the medical center’s intensive care unit on Monday.

However, his team released a statement from him Tuesday night, saying, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dre is widely regarded as one of the top earners in hip-hop, surpassing Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Beats Electronics, the company he launched in 2008 alongside longtime friend and collaborator Jimmy Iovine, was sold to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

The former co-owner of Death Row Records and N.W.A co-founder also produced the 2015 N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton.”

However, the 55-year-old music mogul is currently in divorce proceedings from his wife Nicole Young after 24 years of marriage. A hearing on spousal support and their prenuptial support had been set for Wednesday.