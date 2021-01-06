By Abankula

U.S. Democrat Raphael Warnock has claimed a historic victory in his Georgia senate race, against Republican Kelly Loeffler.

In a speech Wednesday, the African American said he and his supporters have proved “anything is possible”.

The pastor in Martin Luther King’s church in Atlanta, spoke as polls showed him less than half a percentage point ahead of Loeffler.

Warnock did not use the word victory, but the message was clear that he has already scented victory.

This was because the outstanding votes still to be counted were from Democratic districts.

Warnock appeared confident he was on the way to Washington, as Georgia’s first ever Black senator.

“Thank you, Georgia,” he said. “I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia, no matter who you cast your vote for in this election.”