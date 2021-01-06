These are really happy times for Nigeria’s multi-talented songwriter, rapper/ recording artiste, and Festival Bar crooner Davolee who just welcomed his daughter, as his new smash single “Happiness” hits over 5 million streams across digital platforms within one month of its release.

“Happiness”, an up-tempo dance tune that reflects on the need to stay happy despite the many challenges that life daily posts our way while praying for more wins and successes for Rodolites, was released in November 2020.

Reacting to the new feat, Davolee popularly called Rodo, expressed gratitude to Rodolites (as he fondly calls his fans) for their steady and relentless support to his music since he broke into the limelight even as he promised to deliver more hits that will delight them while announcing that the visuals to the song will soon be released.

Davolee, famed for his vocal dexterity and heavy lyrical punchlines sprung into prominence with his hit single FESTIVAL BAR in 2017 and earlier in the year 2020 released a FESTIVAL BAR EP, a 4 track compilation of the FESTIVAL BAR series which is a “tell it all” of his journey to stardom, the struggles, and lessons.

The song Happiness which is edging close to 6 million streams across digital platforms was produced by Crespin and mixed/mastered by Cheqwas.