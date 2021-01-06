Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has revealed that 731 members of Batch B National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mustapha disclosed this on Tuesday, January 5, at the national briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said the PTF had conducted the testing of batch B corps members using RDTs, stating that out of the 35,419 in Batch B, 731 tested positive compared to the 108 recorded in Batch A.

Speaking, he said, “It is on record that cases were recorded from corps members from every state of the federation. There is also a rising rate of infections among healthcare workers and this calls for the escalation of surveillance.

“In Africa, Nigeria has joined South Africa in reporting the highest daily infection cases.

“As at date, the statistics for Nigeria shows the following: Cumulative cases: 91,351; Cumulative Tests: 958,911; Deaths: 1,318 and Week 53 recorded 57 deaths which is the highest for any single week since we started.”