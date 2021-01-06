By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Manchester City have reached the final of the Carabao Cup after beaten neighbour, Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford.

City will now play Tottenham in the final of the competition.

City have won the Carabao Cup back to back in the last two season and a win against Tottenham in the final will make it a treble.

John Stones gave the visitor the lead on 50 minutes.

Kevin de Bruyne stepped over the free-kick and Phil Foden whipped it in. The ball bounced past a few players for both sides and Stones deflected the ball past Dean Henderson with his thigh.

Fernandinho got the second goal for City on 83 minutes to ensure that the club play in the finals for the third time consecutively.

Kevin de Bruyne’s corner was headed by Anthony Martial and then Aaron Wan-Bissaka into the path of Fernandinho. He hits an absolute thunderbolt of a volley into the bottom corner. Dean Henderson had no chance.