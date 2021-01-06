The U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the US Congress, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

The crowd breached security barricades forcing the Senate and the House, which were weighing objections to Biden’s victory, going on an abrupt recess.

Some of the protesters who entered the chambers were heard yelling: “Trump won that election!”

Congressmen and women were evacuated from the Capitol Hill and Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the certification, was whisked into safety.

Trump had earlier addressed the motley crowd, claiming he won the election.

He literally caused what is looking like an an insurrection.

But in a tweet, Trump appeared to appeal to supporters and police simultaneously: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement…Stay peaceful!”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly asked for the National Guard to clear and secure the Capitol

Police barricaded the doors of the House chamber and had their guns drawn, and there were reports of shots fired inside the building.

*This is a developing story