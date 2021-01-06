U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has selected Judge Merrick Garland to serve as his attorney general, Politico, CNN and other news outlets reported on Wednesday.

Garland, a justice of the US court of appeals in Washington D.C, was former President Barack Obama’s nominee for Supreme Court in 2016.

But the Republican controlled senate did not approve the appointment.

Reports said Biden selected Garland over former Sen. Doug Jones and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates.

Biden is yet to confirm the appointment.

Garland was born as Merrick Brian Garland in Chicago on 13 November, 1952.

He is an alumnus of Harvard Law School, graduating in 1977.