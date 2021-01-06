By Abankula

Babajide Osokoya, a former staff of P.M.News has died in Lagos. His death was announced by his friends on his Facebook page today.

They didn’t disclose the cause of death. But he was known to have been battling diabetes.

“We lost him to the cold hands of death this morning. Babajide Osokoya, aka Baroyin Is gone to be with the Lord

“May the Lord comfort the family and give them the fortitude to bear the loss. This world is not our own”, wrote Yinka Ayanleye.

Oyin Oyewole, a retired director in the Lagos State Ministry of education and a friend of Osokoya on Facebook, also wrote:

‘It is quite unbelievable!!! Every morning I look out for your post and then contributed actively or passively, laugh aloud or just smile.

“Only for me to open up my phone this morning and saw the news of your demise. Well, who are we to query God? May your rest in peace, amen.”

Osokoya attended University of Lagos (UNILAG). He also studied Broadcast Journalism at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

The Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state born journalist was an alumnus of Baptist Academy, Obanikoro in Lagos.