By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday donated N2million at the launch of the Appeal Week Emblem for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

He urged all Nigerians to continue to cater to the needs of soldiers who were maimed in the line of duty to the country and the children, widows and other dependents of fallen heroes.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan stated this at the launch held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the day was meant to honour fallen heroes and sensitize the public on the need to cater to the welfare of veterans who are still alive as well as families of the fallen heroes/heroines.

“I am highly delighted to welcome everyone to the formal launch of the Emblem Appeal Week, which unfolds the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Oyo State.

“It is pertinent to note that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration emerged out of the need to honour our fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigeria Civil War, Peace Support and Internal Security Operations.

“The occasion is also designed to honour and sensitize the public on the need to attend to the welfare of veterans who are still alive as well as families of the fallen heroes/heroines.

”From history, indeed, they have done wonderfully well and some nuggets of gold they left behind would surely lead our nation to a better future.”

Makinde appealed to corporate organisations, industrialists, commercial firms, philanthropists and all individuals to donate generously to the Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Week Fund.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I hereby launch the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and other activities with a sum of N2 Million to the glory of God and enablement of a better life for our ex-servicemen, veterans and dependents of those who paid the supreme price for the unity and progress of our nation.”

He said the donations would support ex-servicemen and women with disabilities and those who are now under-privileged, adding that it was noteworthy that collective efforts should be made to consciously care for the needs of maimed soldiers, their widows, their children and other dependents.

Meanwhile, Makinde charged the members of the Nigerian Legion to take advantage of the various schemes of the Federal, State and Local Governments, Non-Governmental Organisation as well as interventions from philanthropists to make lives better for them.

” I strongly believe that the Nigerian Legion, Oyo State Chapter, would continue with various relief packages designed to make Legionnaires, widows and their dependents self-sustaining, thereby reducing poverty.

“Their efforts are commendable. However, members of the Nigerian Legion should take advantage of the various schemes of the Federal, State and Local Governments Non-Governmental Organizations as well as philanthropists to make lives better for its members.

“I wish to reassure you that the Oyo State government will continue to support the activities of the Nigerian Legion, especially those self-sustaining projects to enhance the lives of the dependants of the fallen heroes.”

Earlier, the Oyo State Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Mr Michael Fajimi, said that the main focus of the programme was to raise fund in order to cater to the needs of veterans, who are still alive but incapacitated or living in despair and the children and widows of the departed heroes.

He assured that the Nigerian Legion will continue to give full support to the government in securing the lives and properties of the citizens and residents of the state.

Fajinmi, who commended the Makinde administration for its commitment to improving the security of the state, said members of the Legion would give their support to the Oyo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun.