By Ayodeji Alabi

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved an extension of the appointment of Prof. Olugbenga Ige as Acting Vice-Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo state.

Mr Oluwasegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said the extension was due to the expiration of Ige’s second six months tenure as acting vice-chancellor.

According to him, this is in the exercise of the powers conferred on the governor as the visitor to the University.

“The extension takes effect from January 7, 2021, and will last for another six months, during which period necessary machinery would have been put in motion for the appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor.

“The governor wishes the acting vice-chancellor the best in his assignment,” he said.