By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Mr Adam Nuru, Managing Director, First City Monument Bank has proceeded on leave as the bank begins investigation into his alleged adultery saga.

Adam Nuru, reportedly fathered the two children of a married woman, working with him at FCMB.

The woman, Moyo Thomas, nee Ojo, confessed her extra-marital affairs to her husband Tunde Thomas, after she escaped to the U.S, where she is now seeking asylum.

The shattered husband, who all along believed that the two kids of the marriage belonged to him, died of depression and heart attack on 16 December, some days before introducing another woman to his family.

A group that has sprung up, Justice for Tunde Thomas, is spearheading the campaign to get Nuru dismissed.

It has also given FCMB two weeks to sack Nuru, on ethical grounds, for being mired in marriage and paternity scandals.

However, FCMB, in a statement on Tuesday said the bank was aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about Nuru; a former employee, Mrs Moyo Thomas, and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

The statement said while this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct required the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of its code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics.

“This is already under way. During the period of the review, the managing director has volunteered to proceed on leave. This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process,” the statement said.

The bank enjoined all its stakeholders to bear with it as it conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.