By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A former House of Representatives member in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu has rebuked residents of Oke-Ijeun area of Abeokuta, for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Adebutu chided the residents when he unveiled a borehole water donated to the community by a philanthropist.

The former House of Representative member while speaking at the unveiling noted that the founder of Toyin Amuzu Foundation who has donated the borehole water to the community is a respected man and that the people should maintain the facility.

He also appeal to the people to support him in whatever he is doing by maintaining the projects of the foundation in their domain.

Adebutu, however chided the people who flaunted COVID-19 protocol, saying that if he had known they would not use nose mask he would not have come.

Toyin Amuzu, in his welcome speech assured the people of more things to come as long as they were able to maintain the one he donated to them.

He also assured them of power to always pump the water.

Madam Bola Ayegbade, a resident of the community hinted that for over 10 years, they had been going to a nearby Community, Sapon to fetch water.