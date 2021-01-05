By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, entrepreneur and brand influencer Cynthia Nwadiora, known professionally as Ceec, has rejected an N8M deal.

The media personality broke the news on her timeline by sharing a screen shot of the conversation she had with one of the brands asking her to influence for them.

Ceec shared the message where she disclosed that she would work extremely hard to promote businesses who reach out to her except body enhancement and sexual deals.

“Attention to all prospective brands/clients:

First of all, I want to thank all my past and current clients for their support and patronage. I must say that y’all have been a blessing to the Ceec brand. And for that I am eternally grateful.

Furthermore, as we begin the new year, I’d like to make a promise to prospective brands/clients, that I will work my ass off to ensure that your brands and businesses that I influence, succeed.

That being said, I MUST make something clear: It’s not a race to being the most endorsed, for me. I’m not trying to be the most endorsed. I like money, but I also like abiding to certain moral and ethical principles and standards that supersede money. Therefore, to brands/businesses that have- and continue to- reach out to me to influence products such as Aphrodisiacs (i.e. Kayamata), body enhancement pills and/or products, and bleaching creams and/or products. Please be advised that I will not be influencing or supporting the aforementioned pills, creams or products and their likes. Not now, not ever, no matter the money offered.

Now that that’s out of the way, I want to wish us all a productive and prosperous new year.” she stated.

See reactions:

donjazzy

❤️

mawuli_gavor

💪🏾👸🏾

iamthatpj

Mad respect 🙌🏾🙌🏾

officialeyobassey

👍

lydiaforson

Yes 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 ethical money making !

official_ifyblinkz

A queen I stan and restan 🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ekoidstudio

You posting this makes me like and respect you so much more.❤️ Please be an example to African and Black women that you don’t not have to bleach, take pills or lie about products to make money. Being natural and honest is more rewards than money can ever bring. Thank You!

retharshub

This is the Cynthia I fought hard and voted for. Thank you for constantly staying true to yourself. Over here wishing you all the best my Favorite TV Girl❤

ceec_lambo

U keep giving me reasons to Stan again 🙌🙌🙌

official_myboo

Cee-c knows her worth and her self respect and reputation is far more important to her than money. 👏