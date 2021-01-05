President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerians on social media are currently lambasting President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration over another hike in electricity tariff.

The new tariff regime is expected to take effect from the 1st of January and to be complied with by customers of the 11 electricity Distribution Companies.

According to NERC, the 14.9% inflation rate rise in November 2020, foreign exchange of N379.4/$1 as of December 29, 2020, available generation capacity, US inflation rate of 1.22% and the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) of the power firms resulted in the new tariff.

The last tariff hike by the government almost led to the shutdown of the country by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

However, the management of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said there is no 50 per cent increase in electricity tariff.

This was made known by NERC’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Micheal Faloseyi, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Faloseyi spoke against the backdrop in some quarters that electricity tariff had been increased by 50 per cent.

The recent development has stirred reactions from Nigerians who criticised Buhari’s government and accused it of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians especially at a time when the country’s economy is not stable.

READ ALSO  Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi Nigeria's Football Ambassador

Some called for a reversal of the hike, adding that Nigerians were already suffering due to the pandemic.

 