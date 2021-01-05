Reuters/NAN

At the renowned Bogazici University in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, students on Monday protested the appointment of a new director by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

There were also isolated clashes with the police, as could be seen on pictures and video recordings.

The security forces used tear gas and plastic bullets, among other things.

Erdogan on Saturday appointed the new director Melih Bulut, who ran for Erdogan’s ruling conservative Islamic Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the 2015 parliamentary elections.

As president, Erdogan has the right to appoint university rectors.

The students criticised the proximity to the AKP and the move as undemocratic.

They are demanding the right to elect their own director.

AKP spokesman Omer Celik denied the allegations on Monday night, saying it was not a crime for a person to have a political identity.

Further protests are planned for Wednesday.