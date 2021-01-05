Famous transporter, Augustine Ilodibe Jnr. was among the three persons who died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos on Monday.

The death of the 42-year old, who inherited his billionaire father’s business in 2007, was made known by a family member.

The two other victims have not been identified.

Lagos now has 250 death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state, according to the NCDC.

Ilodibe’s death was announced by Obinna Ilodibe.

“With great sadness we announce the passing unto glory of our dear son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Ekene Dili Chukwu Augustine Chukwunonso ILodibe (Junior) who died this morning from complications of COVID-19 in Lagos.

“We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind.

“In consideration of the current pandemic, we kindly ask that you respect and maintain safety protocols through calls and messages to the family rather than physical visits.

Augustine Ilodibe took over his father’s transport business in 2007.

He was the first son of Chief Augustine Ekene Dili Chukwu Ilodibe.