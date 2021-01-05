Mrs Temitope Ajayi, Chairman, Silicon Valley Nigerian Economic Development, has appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to create good shelters for the homeless and the aged in the state.

Ajayi made the appeal on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to her, this will go a long way in curbing crimes and prevent youths from indulging in all forms of social vices.

She said that the available homes for the aged were not sufficient, saying more needed to be built.

“It is long overdue for Lagos State to construct homes for the homeless in the state.

“There is a need for more homes for the aged with the provision of adequate care for them, just as it is done in other developed countries. This act will restore sanity into the state.

“We have lots of homeless people sleeping under the bridges, in uncompleted buildings and other dangerous places. This is sad and Gov. Sanwo-Olu must do something about this,” she said.

Ajayi said that she had empowered no fewer than 5,000 youths and women through her business capacity training.

According to her, it is high time the government gives special attention to the poor in the society.

Ajayi said that she achieved her empowerment programme with the help of her friends in the Diaspora.

She, however, called on Nigerians home and abroad to invest in empowering the poor, the aged and persons with disabilities.

According to her, the society will be more secured to live in when youths get employment.