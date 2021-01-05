By Abankula

Unusual activity and surveillance near outgoing President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland have triggered rumours that he might be fleeing there before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

As reported by Scotland’s weekly Sunday Post, Prestwick airport, which is near Trump’s Turnberry resort, was told to expect the arrival on Jan. 19 of a U.S. military Boeing 757 plane Trump has reportedly used before.

“There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on Jan. 19, the day before the inauguration,” a source with Prestwick airport told the Post.

“That’s one that’s normally used by the vice president but often used by the first lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.”

Several U.S. Army aircraft have been seen performing surveillance above Trump’s flagship golf resort starting Nov. 12, several days after Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential election.

“The survey aircraft was based at Prestwick for about a week,” an airport source said.

“It is usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period.”

Some media outlets in the US have speculated that Trump would announce a 2024 re-election bid during a flight on one of the President’s official Air Force One planes on inauguration day.

Veteran NBC reporter Ken Dilanian tweeted: “Trump may announce for 2024 on inauguration day.

“Either way, he won’t attend the inauguration and does not plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump has not finalised his plans for inauguration day.