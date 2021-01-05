Nigerian-born American-based family nurse practitioner, television producer, healthcare and educational activist, Regina Askia-Williams, is proud of her daughter Tessa who just clocked 19.

The writer, and public speaker, who found fame as an actress and model, shared a visual of her baby girl while also praying for her.

She said “Dearest Ms T, ….Teesa Olympia

You are all of 19 today. May you live in fulfillment of the prophecy that is your name. “Harvester on the mountain of the gods” God bless you in every way on this special day and forever. Much love ! Mommy @pizza_teesa”

While Tessa showcased her lovely pictures, she wrote: “Finally 19, thanks for the birthday wishes everyone! 🖤🤍✨”

Read some comments:

bibian_oshionya

Mummy’s cabon copy,😍😍happy birthday

21forever

Happy 19th Birthday to your Photocopy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 more Love more Laughter more Peace more Blessings in Good Health and Wealth IJN AMEN and AMEN 🎁🎁🎁💃🥂🍾💃🥂🍾❤

simplyekkys

Happy birthday to your beautiful princess 🎁🎂🍾🍸🍸, May God continue to bless and protect her amen🙏🏽

anniecutie4life

Happy birthday