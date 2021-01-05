By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Premier League has announced that 40 players, club staff tested positive for COVID-19 in its latest coronavirus testing round.

The league now conducts testing round twice weekly.

It confirmed that between Monday 28 December and Thursday 31 December, 1,311 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. From that round, 28 new positive tests were recorded.

The second testing round between Friday 1 January and Sunday 3 January, saw 984 players and club staff tested for COVID-19 out of which 12 new positives were recorded.

The league would, however, continue as the number of positive cases remains low compared to the overwhelming majority of clubs.

Premier League also said they remain confident in their COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

This is the highest number of positive results recorded since the league began its weekly testing round on players and club staff since August.