The white policeman who shot the unarmed African American Jacob Blake point-blank in the back, will not face any trial.

The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August, left Blake paralysed.

But in a stupefying decision announced today, Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley said there would be no charge levelled against the officer, Rusten Sheskey.

“It is my decision .. that no Kenosha law enforcement officer in this case, will be charged with any criminal offense based on the facts and the laws,” Graveley said.

Blake was shot seven times by the police officer, who was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Aug. 23.

“We are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice,” Blake’s lawyer, Ben Crump, said on Twitter Tuesday.

“This isn’t the news we hoped for, but our work is not done and hope is not lost,” Crump wrote.

“We must broaden the fight for justice on behalf of Jacob Blake and the countless other black victims of racial injustice and police brutality.”