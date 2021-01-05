By Ramatu Garba

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kano State, Mr Habu Ahmad, has tasked the 29 newly promoted officers in the Command to display a high level of professionalism while carrying out their lawful duties.

Ahmad stated this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna.

The CP made the call on Monday while decorating the newly promoted officers in the Command.

According to him, the promoted officers include seven Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

“Twenty-one Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) and One Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).”

He congratulated them for their elevation to the new ranks and advised them to shun all forms of corruption and to respect human rights and the rule of law.

The CP advised the officers to key into the mission and vision of Community Policing Agenda of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, which, he said, was yielding positive results.

Meanwhile, the CP distributed four tricycles and five motorcycles to some Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in frontline border Local Government Areas.

The tricycles and motorcycles were donated by Mr Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency.

The police commissioner said that the tricycles and motorcycles were to be used in areas where the terrains were difficult for use of motor vehicles.

Ahmad commended the people of Kano State for their prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation and promised that the command would remain steadfast in decimating criminal activities in the state.

NAN