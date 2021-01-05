By Taiwo Okanlawon

New Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has said Argentine footballer and star player for the Spanish club Barcelona, Lionel Messi is welcome at the club.

Pochettino who took over from Thomas Tuchel last week already has Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in his attack, alongside Angel Di Maria.

However, with Messi’s future still unclear at Barcelona, there are speculations he could leave for either the Ligue 1 champions or Manchester City.

“We leave the rumours aside. All great players are welcome at PSG,” Pochettino told a press conference.

“Father Christmas has been generous with me, I take this opportunity to thank President Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] and [sporting director] Leonardo for the trust and to be in this great club and back in this house.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs, if not the biggest in the world, so it’s normal that there are rumours. We have just arrived, so we leave them aside.”