Fans of Nigerian actress Daniella Okeke, are dragging her for sharing a picture on her Instagram page with her massive butt in display.

In 2013, Okeke starred as “Joke” in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Okeke who hails from Imo State, was born on 26th March, 1987. Sharing the picture that has got tongues wagging, her caption read “Happy New Year 🎆 🎊 2021”

Check on the comments:

iwebunankitifrancisca

The nyash dey wish us happy new year self🙌😂

dunnidunz

Abeg you people should stop. What’s this?

meesy_aisha

Doctor do wrong job here ooo🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️

kklanbysteph

O boy, this one na excess load ooooooooo

iam_yongmoney

What’s happening here!!!

jesssiliciouss

Ur problem dey ur back

prettyfacejaimi

@meesy_aisha ijeomas ass is real

pinnkycakesandparties

@rkc.ruth story… are we kids.

henriettaegegbara

@okojielaura but it is bigger than before ooo, is not as big as this..

lauraikeji

😍😍

evaxalordiah

I fell off my chair 😩😩😩😩😩 Babe! Kill me ! 😩

jnrpope

🔥🔥🔥🔥

deyemitheactor

🌹🌹🌹🌹

moyolawalofficial

Haa 🙌