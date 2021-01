By David Adeoye

Oyo State government has given roadside traders across the state seven days to vacate.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr Idowu Oyeleke, gave the order while sensitising roadside traders at Molete under-bridge, Challenge, Ringroad and Eleyele market in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Oyeleke said the affected traders have until Jan. 12, to vacate the roadsides adding, “erring traders will face the wrath of the law after the expiration of the deadline.”

He said that the present administration in the state had zero tolerance for street trading due to the hazards associated with the practice.

According to him, roadside trading was detrimental to the safety of the traders and buyers, adding that “the practice constitutes an environmental nuisance.

“There have been reports of trailers and other vehicles losing control and killing roadside traders in Ibadan metropolis and other parts of the state, “he said.

Meanwhile, he urged all and sundry to embrace the ‘Clean and Green Initiative’ to add aesthetics to the roads.

He said that Gov. Seyi Makinde had fulfilled his promise of not getting rid of trading or market on major roads in the state until alternative spaces and shops were provided.

Also, alternative spaces such as the Scout Camp at Challenge in Ibadan and neighbourhood markets across the states were made available for the traders to occupy free of charge.

NAN