By Abankula

Nigeria posted a new level of daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a record-setting 1,204 cases.

Nigeria’s previous record was the 1,145 cases registered on 18 December, 2020.

Till date, 91351 cases have been confirmed, 75699 cases have been discharged and 958,911 tests conducted.

The new cases also saw Lagos, breaking its daily grim chart with 654 cases. The cumulative total for Lagos is 31,975.

Lagos previous record was 642 cases, set on 1 January.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control the 1,204 cases came from 21 states and the Federal Capital of Abuja.

Seven deaths were also recorded, with new death toll now 1,318.

Three of the deaths occurred in Lagos, two in Sokoto, while Kebbi and Abia recorded one fatality each.

Nigerian officials have warned citizens to observe all the necessary precautions as the second wave of COVID-19 goes on the rage.

Here is a breakdown of the cases on Monday:

Lagos-654

FCT-200

Plateau-60

Kaduna-54

Kano-40

Rivers-30

Edo-28

Nasarawa-25

Kebbi-19

Bauchi-18

Oyo-13

Akwa Ibom-12

Bayelsa-11

Ogun-11

Delta-9

Abia-8

Benue-5

Imo-3

Borno-2

Sokoto-1

Osun-1