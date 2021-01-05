The Chairman of Progressives Governor’s Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko over the death of his nephew, Dr. Bello Magatakarda Wamakko.

Bagudu was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Overseer of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Haruna Abubakar Maitandu.

Bagudu said that he was shocked when he received the death of the deceased.

The Kebbi State Governor said that it was necessary for him to come and personally condole Wamakko on behalf of himself, the people and the Government of Kebbi State.

He described Wamakko as a reliable and dependable pillar, within and outside Sokoto State.

Bagudu prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus and give Wamakko and other family members the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, Wamakko commended Bagudu for the invaluable gesture of the Kebbi State Governor.

He extolled the existing cordial relationship between himself, the people, and the Government of Kebbi State.

The late Dr Bello died last Saturday, at the ABU Teaching Hospital, Shika-Zaria, at the age of 53.

He is survived by one wife and eight children.