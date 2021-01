President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the death of the former Minister of Education, and Sarkin Gabas of Adamawa, Alhaji Dauda Birma, describing him as a decent politician.

Reacting to Birma’s demise in Abuja on Tuesday, President Buhari said: “I am deeply touched by the passing of Dauda Birma, one of the finest and most decent politicians of our time.”

According to Buhari, “Birma was a disciplined and respectable politician who gave politics a good image through personal examples.”

“I must also state here that Dauda Birma was a committed party man that worked passionately and assiduously for the success of our party,” he added.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds with paradise and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Buhari prayed.