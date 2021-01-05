The Department of State Services (DSS) said it is not recruiting any staff at the moment and warned about fraudsters trying to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

In a statement Tuesday, Dr Peter Afunanya, the agency’s PRO said recruitment into the Service “is never done on monetary basis”.

“Instead, it is guided by merit and transparency.

“Beneficiaries undergo series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best, produced by these, is taken.

“In the context of this, members of the public should be mindful of attempts by fraudulent persons and /groups to fleece them of their hard earned money.

“They should rather report to the Service any suspicion in this regard.

“Those engaged in misleading acts of raising false recruitment alerts or defrauding others are warned to desist from such or be ready to face the music.

“So far, the Service is sustaining efforts on clamping down on the activities of fake job syndicates illegally using its name to deceive and scam the public”.