By Abankula

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, a.k.a RudeBoy has declared that he is not only COVID-19 positive, but bogged down by the virus for 10 days.

“COVID-19 is real”, exclaimed Okoye on Instagram.

He said he has experienced the disease first hand and described it as the ‘worst sickness ever’.

“the experience and the teacher has(sic) visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now 🤢 sh*t is not funny”, he wrote.

On Monday, Ali Baba, the ace comedian revealed how he spent Christmas at Yaba Isolation Centre for COVID-19.

ATTENTION!!! F*ck it !!! Covid is REAL !!! I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe 🤢🤢 some will say “experience is the best teacher 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️ oh well , the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now 🤢 sh*t is not funny ….. worst sickness ever!!! …… y’all better be careful out there 🙏❤️ if you like believe me , if you like don’t believe me 🤷🏾‍♂️ you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance 🚶🏿‍♂️Goodluck 🚶🏿‍♂️God help us all 🙏