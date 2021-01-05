By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Wang Yi at the State House, Abuja.

According to Wang Yi, the purpose of the visit is because China loves to begin the year’s diplomatic work from Africa, and Nigeria was chosen as the first port of call.

Present to receive the Chinese delegation was Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Nigerian Ambassador to China, Alhaji Baba Ahmad Jidda.

See more photos below