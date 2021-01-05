R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari Received the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Wang Yi during an Audience held at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 5 2021
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Wang Yi at the State House, Abuja.
According to Wang Yi, the purpose of the visit is because China loves to begin the year’s diplomatic work from Africa, and Nigeria was chosen as the first port of call.
Present to receive the Chinese delegation was Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Nigerian Ambassador to China, Alhaji Baba Ahmad Jidda.
L-R; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Nigerian Ambassador to China, Alhaji Baba Ahmad Jidda during an Audience held at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 5 2021
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Wang Yi, Chinese Vice Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Mr Qian Keming, Assistant Minister Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deng Li, Deputy director China International Development Cooperation Agency, Zhou Liujum, Charge D’ Affaires China Embassy, Zhao Yong and others during an Audience held at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 5 2021
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari and State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Wang Yi during an Audience held at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 5 2021
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari and State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Wang Yi during an Audience held at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 5 2021
