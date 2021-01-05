Bond girl Tanya Roberts didn’t make it from ICU as her death has now been officially confirmed.

On Monday, her agent made what later became a premature obituary announcement, based on information given by her partner, who last saw her at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Obituaries for the 65-year-old former Charlie’s Angels star were instantly published across the world.

But her partner Lance O’Brien, was later informed on Monday that she was alive.

Roberts was suffering from an unspecified illness which caused liver and kidney failure.

‘Today the doctors told me that it’s best to let her die and to end her life,’ O’Brien told The Sun on Tuesday.

Roberts, who had spent the day walking her dogs, complained of feeling unwell on Christmas Eve and collapsed in the night on the way to the bathroom.

She was rushed to hospital, where she tested negative for coronavirus, and was placed on a ventilator before her condition rapidly deteriorated.