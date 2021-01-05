By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and composer, Emmanuel Bez Idakula, popular as Bez, and his wife Tito, are marking their 7th wedding anniversary today.

Idakula’s album Super Sun, which includes the single “That Stupid Song,” was released in 2011. The Boston Globe placed this song at number 3 in its top ten world music albums of 2011, calling Bez a “superb alternative-soul singer”. Connect Nigeria called it “unusual and just a perfect blend for a debut album.”

Bez married Bolatito Ladoja, the daughter of former Oyo State Governor Rasheed Ladoja, in January 2014. She works as a banker, and holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Warwick University in the United Kingdom, with a Masters in Management from Imperial College in London.

Bez’s biggest influences are Amy Winehouse, the Beatles and ’70s soul. In addition to guitar, he also plays piano and percussion.

“Officially 7 years with @titoidakula today! Whoa!! This is to us and many more years to come in uncommon love, bliss, peace and many crazy exploits! Love you babe!” Bez wrote on Instagram.