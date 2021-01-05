Arsenal defender William Saliba has moved to Nice on loan until the end of the season, both clubs announced on Monday.

In a statement, Ligue 1 outfit Nice said the deal with Arsenal for the 19-year-old was without an option to buy.

Arsenal said that the move had the aim of giving Saliba “the chance for more competitive playing time”.

“We’re confident he will have a great career with us but we must remember that he is still only 19 years old and has a lot of time ahead of him,” said Arsenal’s technical director Edu.

Saliba has yet to feature for the Gunners’ first team since joining from Saint-Etienne in June.

The Premier League outfit paid 30 million euros ($36.8 million) in July 2019 for the France under-20 international before sending him back to Saint-Etienne on-loan for a season.

Saliba could come in as cover for injured captain Dante for Wednesday’s trip to Brest, Nice’s first match since the winter break.

