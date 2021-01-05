By Our Reporter

In separate attacks, armed kidnappers have struck in both Oyo and Nasarawa states, underscoring the insecurity plaguing Nigeria.

In Oyo, a cassava farmer Monsuru Aderoju was kidnapped Monday night in Igangan, Ibarapa LGA of the state.

He had just finished his prayers at the mosque, when he was trailed home at Oke Agbede and kidnapped.

A Fulani gang is suspected to have committed the kidnap, Oladokun Oladiran, convener of Igangan Development Advocates told an online newspaper.

In Nasarawa Tuesday, kidnappers ambushed a convoy of three buses travelling tp Toto LGA.

They ambushed the vehicles at Mungi sharp Conner Buga Gwari, Gadabuke area of Toto LGA, kidnapping 20 people.

Malami Salihu, the former education secretary of Nasarawa LGA was travelling in a private car, was also kidnapped and killed.

His body was found in the bush later, a report said.

The kidnapped victims were marched into the forest. Their whereabouts is yet unknown.

The secretary of Gadabuke emirate council, Abdullahi Baba confirmed the kidnapping in an interview with The Nation .

He said “the former education secretary was also traveling alongside his friend in a private vehicle were also taken away with others but his dead body was later found in a nearby bush,” he said.

He said the kidnappers have not made any contact with any of the relatives of the victims.