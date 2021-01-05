The Oyo State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun has reacted to the shooting by its officer, Ibrahim Ogundele.

Amotekun said Ogundele did not intentionally shoot a police constabulary, Fatai Yekini, on Saturday in Oyo town.

Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), the Commandant of the Amotekun corps in Oyo State, made this known in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday by Mrs Ayolola Adedoja, the media officer of the security outfit.

Olayanju said Amotekun corps was invited by the police to join them in dismantling a carnival stage, which the police had warned against.

He said in the process, the Amotekun officer’s gun accidentally discharged itself and the bullet hit the policeman in the thigh.

According to Olayanju, “Amotekun operatives were invited by the police to join hands with them to dismantle a carnival stage. The carnival was held against the earlier warnings to the organisers by the police.

“The carnival stage was dismantled unchallenged. But after this, the gun with Ogundele Ibrahim discharged accidentally and hit the community police officer on the thigh. Yekini Fatai was rushed to the General Hospital, in Oyo town where he was treated and has been discharged.

“I want to state categorically here that there was no feud of any kind between Ogundele Ibrahim and Yekini Fatai to warrant shooting him.”