The 2021 Grammy Awards, the 63rd edition, scheduled for 31 January in Los Angeles, California , has been postponed.

Variety magazine scooped that world music’s biggest event may now take place in March.

However, the new date has not been confirmed.

According to the report, a ‘combination of health and travel concerns’ led to the postponement.

The nominations for the 2021 Grammys were announced last year, with Beyonce and Taylor Swift leading the way.

Beyonce had nine nominations.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall was nominated for the world music category.

It was the second time that Burna Boy was nominated.

Last year, his African Giant was also nominated for the same category.

But he lost the prize to Angelique Kidjo.