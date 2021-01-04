By Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the closure of Creek road in Port Harcourt to vehicular and human traffic beginning from midnight on Monday 4th of January to Saturday 9th January, 2021.

Governor Wike has also barred boat operators from using the Bonny -Bille Jetty during the same period.

He stated this during inspection of the multi-million Naira ultra modern Bonny-Bille jetty on Sunday.

Wike bemoaned the conversion of the dualised Creek road to market by traders and the filthiness of the Bonny-Bille jetty that is due for commissioning this Saturday.

The governor while addressing residents of the Bonny-Bille waterfront, explained that the State government will from Monday midnight close Creek road and temporarily shutdown the jetty for a thorough sanitation of the area.

Wike, sternly warned that any trader or boat operator who dare to conduct any form of business along Creek road and the jetty, will face the full wrath of the law.

The governor further ordered the removal of all vehicles parked at the jetty and its surrounding environs.

He directed law enforcement agencies to ensure that the temporary closure of Creek road and the Bonny-Bille, is enforced.