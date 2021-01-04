Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Nollywood actress and film music composer Tope Alabi, has a new song entitled “Jesu Femi.”

Alabi, also known as ‘Ore ti o common,’ and as Agbo Jesu, was born on 27th October 1970 in Lagos State, Nigeria to Pa Joseph Akinyele Obayomi and Madam Agnes Kehinde Obayomi.

Tope who has performed in several shows and events, is a regular artiste featured in the yearly gospel program “Experience.”

The singer who married Soji Alabi in 1998, has a daughter named Ayomiku. Alabi is the only daughter out of the three children in her family.