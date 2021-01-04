Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government Taskforce on the ban on street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces, commenced operation on major streets today.

The new Coordinator of the taskforce, DSP Felix Nwadibeyi (rtd), said his team began operation today by first patrolling the streets of Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas to sensitise the public on the need to obey government ban on street trading and illegal motor parks.

“Today, we are going out to sensitise the people to make sure that they are aware of our presence and that we have commenced operation.

“For some time now, there was no task force working. We are now going out to alert the public that we have commenced operation. Anybody caught wanting will be prosecuted.

Nwadibeyi said no member of the defunct Taskforce on Street Trading and the illegal motor is part of the reconstituted team which he now coordinates.

He assured the public of the civility of the new taskforce but warned that anyone who wilfully flout government ban on street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces, will be arrested and prosecuted.

Similarly, the officer in charge of the security of the Taskforce, DSP Okuto Christopher, explained that the presence of security personnel attached to the task force is to make sure there is no breakdown of law and order.

“If there is any defaulter or offender, ours is to arrest and take them to the nearest (Police) division and they, (defaulters) will be charged to court.”

It will be recalled that the Rivers State government had repeatedly warned all those involved in street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces on the streets to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

The State Government had a similar Taskforce on similar matter headed by Bright Amaehule, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, and former Caretaker Committee Chairman, CTC, of Obio-Akpor local government Council but was disbanded by Governor Nyesom Wike due to incessant Public outcry over allegations of abuse of human rights, sabotage corruption and even extra-Judicial killings.