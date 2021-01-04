By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ijaw Youth Council has shelved plans to protest against the newly appointed NDDC interim administrator, Effiong Akwa.

Instead, the group condemned the violence and gun battle in Peremabiri, Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa State. The area was the community of ex-militant leader, Paul Eris, alias Ogunboss.

Peter Igbifa, the Ijaw Youth Council president said in a statement released on Monday, that a meeting with shareholders have been scheduled to discuss issues affecting the region. Part of the issues to be discussed also is the current management structure of NDDC.

“The situation in Peremabiri calls for urgent interventions by all stakeholders’. We are in touch with the security formations and hope to return to Peremabiri. Residents of that community have abandoned their homes out of fear and fled to bushes and other neighboring communities.

“The IYC is ready to collaborate with security agencies and stakeholders of the community to bring an end to this repeated uglies in that Community.”

Igbifa also stated that a regional security outfit would be proposed to tackle emerging threats to peace in the Niger Delta, especially in Ijaw communities.

The president also called on Ijaw youths to stay away from violence and actions capable of stoking tensions and undermining economic activities in the region.