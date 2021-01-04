Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Three brothers identified as Okiki Mulero 23, Micheal Mulero 21, and Joseph Mulero 17 have been arrested by officers of Ogun State Police Command for beating a security guard on duty at Otunba Gbenga Daniel Estate, Asero to death on the eve of Christmas Day.

The three brothers were arrested on Christmas Day.

Available information indicated that trouble started when the eldest of the brothers, Okiki, who is a commercial cyclist was denied entrance into the Estate for carrying more than one passenger contrary to the rule of the estate.

Okiki, who was infuriated allegedly called his two brothers, Micheal and Joseph to join him at the Estate and they subsequently joined hands in beating the two security guards on duty at entrance to the estate with planks.

In the process, one of the security men identified as Segun Godfrey Barde slumped and was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost on Christmas Day while receiving treatment.

The case was reported at Obantoko divisional headquarters by the CDA executives of the estate, consequent upon which the DPO, CSP Sunday Opebiyi detailed his detectives to go after the suspects and they were subsequently apprehended one after the other.

They have all confessed to the commission of the crime.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Cp Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfers of the case to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

The corpse of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary for post mortem examination.