Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, was arraigned at the Wuse Magistrate Court in Abuja on Monday after he was arrested for leading a protest on New Year’s Eve.

Sowore was arraigned, by the Police, alongside his colleagues; Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola, Peter and Kimrere.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

Sowore had before his arrest, described President Muhammadu Buhari as a tyrant and called on Nigerians to join him on a protest against his regime.

“How about a crossover protest/uprising tonight? Anyone willing to participate? Pick up a candle and a placard showing your grievances against the regime; let’s upload our short videos and photos across our social media platforms. Let’s welcome the regime to a resolute 2021,” Sowore had tweeted.

“#CrossoverWithProtest against tyrant @mbuhari’s regime, candlelight for #LekkiMassacre; a placard for #EndBadGovernment; procession to usher in #Revolutionary 2021, a fist for victims of repression-frozen bank accounts, malicious prosecution and detention of #Endsars activists.

“#Crossoverwithprotest starts at 11.30 till 12.30 am across Nigeria, a candle, a placard and fireworks to usher in a RESOLUTE 2021 in Nigeria! Join with your friends and neighbours ‪#EndSARS. ‪#ObigboMassacre ‪#LekkiMassacre ‪#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria ‪#BuhariTrainwreck ‪#RevolutionNow.”

