By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Melojuekun Barakat, the 16-year-old girl who accused the suspended Ogun State Commissioner of Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun of sexual harassment has said she wanted the matter to be laid to rest.

Her father, Adesola Melojuekun, has said a similar thing.

The teenager who alleged in a video that the commissioner fondled her, has said in another video that she wants the matter to die.

Barakat made this disclosure hours after the Ogun State government suspended the commissioner to enable him to cooperate fully with the police as they investigate the case.

Barakat in the video said “I want to use this opportunity to appeal to meaningful Nigerians to please allow this matter to rest.

Similarly, Adesola Melojuekun, Barakat’s father said he is no longer interested in the sexual harassment allegation levelled against the Commissioner by his daughter.

Barakat’s father said that he had discovered that, “There were a few misconceptions and misunderstandings along the line between my daughter and the Commission.

“Having discovered this, I deem it fit to inform the public and the international community that this matter should be laid to rest.

“As the father to Melojuekun Barakat, I want to appeal to the public, the international community, and the media that I don’t have an interest in this matter again.

“I am withdrawing my case and I want them to support me the same way they did in the beginning of this matter,” the father pleaded.

Following allegations by Barakat in her initial video, the Ogun State police command said it has started investigating the case.

The commissioner who was a former legislator also released a statement denying the allegations levelled against him by the teenager.

