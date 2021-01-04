By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Anita Joseph, is a year older today 4 January 2021.

Anita, born in Anambra in 1985, spent most of her childhood in the state, where she attended both her primary and secondary education.

She then went to the University of Calabar, where she graduated with a degree in Mass Communication.

Announcing the good news on social media, the actress shared lovely photos accompanied by messages.

She stated that God is always with her through any challenge, and thanked God for his blessings.

Her husband MC Fish wrote:

‘Happy birthday to my one and only angel @anitajoseph8 my sweet loving wife may God continue to bless you for me😁😁🙏😳🔥🔥.

“Always being my side always being supportive nothing much to say than I love u 😍💋

We just Dey start 🔥.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NITA JAY AKA

NGALA KWESILI

MANARISIA

ABALANZE

OYINKANSOLA MI

FINEST GIRL IN NOLLYWOOD 😁.

Forgive me if I get the spelling wrong 😂😂😂. But I just gat one thing to say babygirl 😍.

All I want to say is that I bless God the day I met u 😍😍😍.

I have always believed in you even when u doubt yourself cause I know for certain that u are unique and one of a kind

A very beautiful heart is what u have and I’m glad and proud to call myself your husband..

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @anitajoseph8 @anitajoseph8 I love you 😁😁

Hmmm dey don’t know anything today Una go hear word 😁😁😁😁.

I hereby commence the celebration world Anita day @anitajoseph8 HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARLING 😁😁.

I wish you nothing but the best

Anita penned the message:

Happy birthday to Mrs OLAGUNJU “

As I add another year I just realized I appreciate everyone every once in a while so allow me to use this opportunity to appreciate myself “

I’m such an awesome person that it’s hard for anyone not to recognize it – even me I don’t recognize me sometimes “

I go through life’s hurdles and I come out on top and sometime even with a smile “

my scares are my beauty marks.

I have been loved by God and always will be”

I appreciate me the sun ,the sky ,the moon”

and the new horizon that has been opened unto me

Amen”

I am thankful happy Birthday to me 👑🍸🎂🎂🎂

🍸🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🍸🍸🍸I’m Honored “

It’s my birthday!

I’m getting older and cooler at the same time”

which makes me special.

This doesn’t often happen to a lot of people!

Some might say one gets naughtier with Age”

But naaaaa “

I’m enjoying every moment”

smiling in amusement at the little colourful butterflies,

crying while watching a sad movie,laughing out loud at the silly things in life “

but in this new age I have gotten wiser,grown in wisdom and in strength,

grown In knowledge taking my empire @hourglassfashionworld to the next level AMEN “

did I do this alone ?

No I did it with God almighty for he brought me steady where I am,

sorom kele jehova na ihi na

Chineke mu mere mu mma.

What more can I say “

Jehovah thank you for beautifying me in several Different ways 🙋‍♂️

..

Sometimes i say to myself “

My parents must have done something very Good for God to be this kind to me”

Even when It seem like I don’t deserve it”

Lord You still come through for me”

….

Thank you for this special oil on my Head I’m grateful 🙏

🎂🎂🎂🍸🍸👑A Queen was Ushered in today 🙌

This adorable day a very special day an angel was born

the one who carries the burden of others on her head

the one who cry at the tears of others

The special one who have been protected and crowned a queen by God 🙏

On this special day “

just want to thank you God for the priceless gift of life that you have given me “

and for the wonderful people you have put in my Life”

I have had moments where I wondered

why God loves me so much chai 🥲

to give me another year of bliss filled with love”

I have Assurance and trust God for the many more years of bliss ahead🙌

kneel on your throne and I am shouting at the roof top saying thank you Jesus “

I’m most loved by God happy special birthday to me 🎂🍸👑

The couple got married in February 2020, and are always showing off their lifestyle at any opportunity.