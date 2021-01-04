By Jennifer Okundia

Talented Nigerian actress, multiple award winning movie star and business woman Ini Edo, took to her Instagram page to share pictures of her lovely outfit.

For thanksgiving on Sunday, Edo stated that she is thankful to God for life and the lives of everyone. She added that the same God will sustain everyone till the end.

Ini who has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut, began her film career in 2000, and in 2013, was a judge for the Miss Black Africa UK Pageant.

“Brownsugar 2021 Thanksgiving Sunday..

Happy new year guys…its Thanksgiving Sunday and am particularly thankful to God for life and the lives of everyone of you. Same God will keep us till the end…

Brownsugar 2021 …we move.” she captioned the pictures.

Read some comments on her page:

brodashaggi

2021 just start now😭, make Una Dey calm down Abeg O…. 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

kunleafo

Happy new year dear

nonsodiobi

Happy new year dearie ❤❤

joselyn_dumas

Yes 😍